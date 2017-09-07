Watch out for youths who enter politics for positions, Pakatan told

Syahredzan Johan said Pakatan Harapan should arrest the unhealthy culture as it has the potential to turn off other youths from politics. — Pictures by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) should be wary of youths who join political parties with hidden motives, a civil liberties lawyer warned last night.

To Syahredzan Johan, there has been a surge of young people showing political interest in the last decade, but he sought to distinguish between those who entered politics before Election 2008 and those who joined after Election 2013.

“After 2013, I saw that there was a group of youngsters who joined political parties believing that there are positions they can fill,” he said at a public forum here last night.

He said that when these youths saw that the federal Opposition parties showed “staying power” after defeating the Barisan Nasional coalition in the last three general elections by remaining in control of “two of the riches states” — Selangor and Penang — ”some youths will want a piece of it, and think they can obtain it through positions”.

Syahredzan said PH should arrest this unhealthy culture as it has the potential to turn off other youths from politics.

The forum called “Change the Government or Change the Youths” also featured three PH youth leaders who rebutted Syahredzan’s assertion that their political positions had bestowed them with privileges.

The forum called "Change the Government or Change the Youths" also featured three PH youth leaders who rebutted Syahredzan's assertion that their political positions had bestowed them with privileges.

“What privileges do I get as a VP and Armada chief? I have a small office which is probably half this size to house all of Armada,” he said, and gestured around the small room where the forum was held, which is also the headquarters of the organiser, Kelab Bangsar Utama.

“Every week I have to fork out at least RM750 to travel around the country. The party doesn’t sponsor a single sen. You can’t make money at the early stages of a political party. That’s why I still have my part-time lecturing jobs in a few places and I do risk consultancy work in Thailand,” he added.

Dyana Sofya related that she set up a service centre there and paid for the staff to man it from her own pocket. DAP youth leader Dyana Sofya Mohd Daud who had contested in the Teluk Intan parliamentary by-election related that she set up a service centre there and paid for the staff to man it from her own pocket.

“And even while I was furthering my studies last year, I still had to pay the salary of those who work at the service centre. And all of it is my own money,” she said.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said he was based mainly in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor and didn’t have to face the issues Syed Saddiq and Dyana Sofya did.

“However, whenever I see my father, sometimes I still ask for his assistance. He is my father and funder,” he said.