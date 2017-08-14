Was violence at Dr M forum meant for PM too? MCA asks

MCA's Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker urged PPBM and the Opposition against planning any forums in the future if they cannot guarantee the safety and security of the public and guests. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — MCA wondered today if the fracas at the “Nothing to Hide 2.0” forum yesterday was also directed towards Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, had he attended the event as invited.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) component also blamed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and the Opposition for allegedly “stoking anger and violence in the search for power”, which it said had manifested in the attack during the event.

“Three youths wearing the PPBM youth wing’s t-shirts were eventually arrested and it further begs the question if PPBM was actually and directly involved in the fracas. If so, then the violence was also meant for the Prime Minister?” MCA spokesman Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker asked in a statement.

The party said it was fortunate that Najib did not attend the forum, claiming the Opposition had purportedly cultivated a “political culture based on provocations and emotions” towards the country’s leaders.

“The events leading to the ‘Nothing to Hide 2.0’ forum which led to violence flaring up also proves that the Opposition is only good and has been successful at stoking anger and violence in the search for power,” Ti said.

“This has led to violence at their own forums as a result of anger or frustrations at their leaders who are bitter enemies and then becoming political buddies thereafter. This political culture of violence is new and alien to Malaysian politics.”

Ti also urged PPBM and the Opposition against planning any forums in the future if they cannot guarantee the safety and security of the public and guests.

Violence erupted at the “Nothing to Hide 2.0” forum yesterday as assailants set off flares and attacked some of the forum participants with chairs in what appeared to be an attempt to sabotage the event.

The assailants, mostly youths in their 20s who attended the forum pretending to be members of Dr Mahathir’s party, were seen throwing bottles and shoes at the audience and towards Dr Mahathir, just as the former prime minister was taking questions from the audience.

A mass brawl was sparked off after security members were forced to retaliate.

Three suspects have been arrested in relation to the incident. The three were said to be between the ages of 17 and 19. One of them was a college student from Shah Alam.

The police will also be questioning the organisers of the event.