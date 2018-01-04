Warisan VP, lawyer wanted by MACC

Those with information about the duo’s whereabouts were urged to contact the MACC. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKOTA KINABALU, Jan 4 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is again seeking Warisan Sabah vice-president Datuk Peter Anthony, this time over a RM155 million land purchase by RISDA in Tongod district.

In a statement yesterday, the MACC said that they were also looking for a lawyer Michael Persius Ubu.

Both were given 48 hours to present themselves to the commission to give their statements.

Anthony, who is currently on MACC bail for other graft cases still under investigation, is required to report to the authorities on a monthly basis.

Parti Warisan leaders called a press conference this morning to address this development.

Anthony was among 13 people previously arrested by the MACC for its investigation into the alleged misappropriation of RM1.5 billion from the Rural and Regional Development Ministry between 2009 and 2015, when Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal was still the minister.

Shafie is now president of Warisan, a Sabah-based opposition party.