Warisan VP among three nabbed for graft

MACC has arrested an opposition politician among two others in its probe into siphoning of government funds under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KOTA KINABALU, Oct 5 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) authorities have picked up an Opposition politician cum businessman among two others in its latest corruption investigation.

Parti Warisan Sabah Vice President Peter Anthony, 46, a former deputy secretary in the Rural and Regional Development Ministry and a construction company owner were detained on separate occasions today.

Anthony, who is also director and owner of Asli Jati Engineering, was detained at 6.40pm and the ex-civil servant at 8.15pm while the construction company owner was detained at 8.45pm.

The three are alleged to be involved in a widespread siphoning of government funds under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry.

“They were detained when they arrived at the MACC Office to give their statements tonight,” said an inside source.

The three are expected to be brought to the Kota Kinabalu court tomorrow to be remanded to facilitate investigations.

It was earlier reported that MACC said that they had seized over RM150 million and raided 15 locations in Sabah in a corruption case involving several businessmen and contractors who had obtained projects under the ministry.

Anthony, a founding member of Warisan led by former Rural and Regional Development Minister and ex-Umno vice president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, was believed to have been one of the recipients of the project awards during Shafie’s tenure.

Shafie was dropped from the ministry in 2015 and soon quit Umno after criticising Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s administration. He has since set up Warisan and announced his intention to take over the state.