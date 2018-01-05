Warisan veep arrested by MACC after turning himself in

Azam Baki confirmed that Anthony (centre) was arrested today at 12.35pm. — Picture by Julia ChanKOTA KINABALU, Jan 5 — Datuk Peter Anthony, the vice-president of fledgling opposition party Parti Warisan Sabah, has been arrested again by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission for a second time in three months.

This time, the-anti graft investigators are digging into another corruption case involving the purchase of a RM155 million oil palm land in Tongod, Central Sabah.

MACC deputy chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki confirmed that Anthony was arrested today at 12.35pm.

Anthony turned up at the MACC office here at 10.25am and was later seen at 1.20pm in handcuffs, when he was led to a waiting vehicle, bound for his house.

Anthony is expected to be remanded tomorrow.

On January 3, MACC issued statement two days ago giving Anthony and a local lawyer — Michael Persisus Ubu — 48 hours to turn themselves in to facilitate investigation into the land purchase agreement, under the Rubber Industry Smallholders Association (Risda).

Ubu is said to be a lawyer representing Risda in the land deal.

Anthony’s lawyer Martin Tommy had yesterday said that the case came to light several years ago and that his client was cleared.

Anthony had previously been arrested by MACC in October last year when he was investigated over the alleged embezzlement of federal funds meant for rural Sabah projects.

He was among 13 people, including Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, who were arrested and eventually freed on MACC bail.