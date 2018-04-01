Warisan only for Shafie’s political survival, says Annuar Musa

Annuar said the party's slogans 'Sabah for Sabahan' and 'Sabah Ubah' were only for Shafie's political career as he never had them when he was in Umno.

Annuar said the party’s slogans ‘Sabah for Sabahan’ and ‘Sabah Ubah’ were only for Shafie’s political career as he never had them when he was in Umno.

Annuar said before he left Umno, Shafie who is Member of Parliament for Semporna and a former Cabinet minister was misled by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad into thinking he would get a more senior post in Umno.

“So the Sabahans must think which is more important, Datuk Seri Shafie’s political survival or ours as the people...it is the Sabah people and the state that have to be saved, not the political career of one person,” Annuar said in a press conference here today.

Annuar said he was very confident that the people of Sabah would vote for a government that can bring political and economic stability to the state. — Bernama