‘War’ against illegal loggers goes on, says Sarawak Forest director

Sarawak Forest Department director Sapuan Ahmad said the fight against illegal logging activities would continue. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Sept 18 — The all-out “war” against illegal logging in Sarawak, which was declared in 2014, has not ended, state Forest Department director Sapuan Ahmad said today.

Although there have been no detections of illegal encroachment in totally protected areas (TPAs) so far this year, he said the fight against illegal logging activities will continue until they are completely wiped out.

“Sarawak Forestry Corporation Sdn Bhd (SFC), the operating arm of the Forest Department, is deploying drones, using satellite and other methods to detect any illegal activities in TPAs, including the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries,” he told reporters after attending a briefing at SFC office for Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

He said SFC has 58 drones at its disposal to detect any illegal logging activities in the state.

Sapuan said SFC requires at least 200 drones to fully monitor illegal logging activities in TPAs.

Former chief minister, the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem declared “war” on illegal loggers in 2014, saying that the state lost billions in revenue due to illegal felling of timber in TPAs.

On spate of raids by SFC enforcement teams of late, Sapuan said the raids were carried out in native customary rights lands which have been earmarked for planting oil palms and rubber trees, but no licences have been issued yet.

He said the department will not take action against those involved in felling trees in NCR land.

When asked why there have been no prosecution so far against those caught in logging activities in TPAs, Sapuan said the Forest Department is in the process of training officers to be proficient in preparing investigation papers.

He said these officers are foresters by training so they need to be re-trained as investigation officers.