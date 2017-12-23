Want return of state rights? Forego secession and support BN, PM tells Sarawakians

Datuk Seri Najib Razak greets residents during his walkabout in Kampung Bako, Sarawak December 23, 2017. ― Bernama picKUCHING, Dec 23 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak assured Sarawak folks today that he has no problems with them demanding for the returns of state's rights from Putrajaya, provided they do not cross what he deemed as the “red lines”.

“Firstly, there should be no calls for secession, and the second red line is that they must support Barisan Nasional,” he said when closing the Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP) triennial delegates convention here.

“If you support Barisan Nasional, why shouldn't I give back those rights which have been knowingly or unknowing taken from Sarawak?” he asked, adding that returning those rights would be good for the country.

He said he can even have a peaceful sleep because if Barisan Nasional delivers what it has pledged to the people of Sarawak, in return the people of Sarawak will deliver seats to the ruling coalition.

“So why should I complain? I am a happy prime minister, right?” he asked.

He also said he does not want power to concentrate in one man, unlike former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“He took powers from the judiciary, the Rulers and so on. Why? That is history. That is Mahathirism,” he said, referring Dr Mahathir’s 22 years of administration.

Najib also cautioned against looking to the past, and explained that he wishes for a strong relationship with regional superpower China since Malaysia needs new idea.

“We are not selling the country to China as alleged by a 93-year old man. We develop a close relationship with China for our benefits,” the prime minister said, with a veiled reference to Dr Mahathir.

He said the key to becoming a successful nation is for Malaysia to be part of global community, not isolating itself from the rest of the world.