Want Malaysia Agreement respected? Don’t abuse immigration powers, DAP tells Borneo

Lim pointed out that the agreement clearly stipulated that Malaysians from the peninsula in pursuit of ‘legitimate political activities’ should not be denied entry into the states. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang urged Sarawak and Sabah today to quit abusing their immigration autonomy if they wanted Putrajaya to uphold the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

Lim pointed out that the agreement clearly stipulated that Malaysians from the peninsula in pursuit of “legitimate political activities” should not be denied entry into the states.

“In barring Pakatan Harapan leaders from entry into Sarawak and Sabah although in pursuit of ‘legitimate political activities’, the Sarawak and Sabah Chief Ministers would be abusing their powers under Malaysia Agreement 1963, which would undermine their legitimate demands for the full recognition and restoration of the rights of Sarawak and Sabah under the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” Lim said in a statement at the Kuching International Airport.

A PKR representative from Perak was abruptly picked up from a party dinner in Miri, Sarawak, last night and deported back to Kuala Lumpur.

PKR Wanita chief Zuraida Kamaruddin and Petaling Jaya Selatan MP Hee Loy Sian were earlier denied entry at the Miri Airport yesterday afternoon.