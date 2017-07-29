Want fatwas to bind courts? Start with Kelantan, Amanah tells PAS

KANUN slammed PAS leader Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali for the proposal, saying the cleric should have consulted his party’s law experts before making a remark that ignores the sanctity of the Consitution and justice. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― Parti Amanah Negara’s legal bureau KANUN has challenged PAS to first enact a law allowing the courts in Kelantan to be bound by any fatwa, or Islamic edict, after the latter party suggested the same for the whole country.

KANUN’s committee member Faiz Fadzil also slammed PAS leader Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali for the proposal, saying the cleric should have consulted his party’s law experts before making a remark that ignores the sanctity of the consitution and justice.

“He should first propose to PAS government in Kelantan to draft an enactment to ‘bind’ Shariah courts there with fatwa, because there is no such provision in any state Islamic administration enactments,” Faiz said in a statement.

“We also challenge Kelantan deputy mentri besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah to accept his call. We also challenge [Khairuddin] to forward a private member’s Bill through any state assemblyman to propose this is the state government is hesitant in this issue.”

Faiz explained that any fatwa issued by any mufti merely has persuasive value rather than a binding value, and it should only serve as guidance to the courts.

“The function of a mufti is different from a judge. A mufti decrees a fatwa based on queries and questions. Meanwhile, a judge decides on his ruling after hearing facts and legal guidance,” he said.

Yesterday, Khairuddin mooted for Putrajaya to enact a federal law so that civil courts would be bound by fatwas when deciding on matters involving Islam.

This comes as the Court of Appeal decided in a landmark ruling in May that a civil body is not obligated to apply, let alone to be bound by a fatwa issued by a religious body such as the National Fatwa Committee.