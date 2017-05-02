Wanndy targeted by drones but fate unknown

Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi, his wife and daughter in Syria. The terrorist’s alleged death was fuelled by a Facebook post by his wife on Saturday. ― Malay Mail pic PETALING JAYA, May 2 — Homegrown terrorist Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi was targeted in a drone strike recently, and police are cooperating with their international counterparts to ascertain his fate.

“There was an attack on him using drones in Syria, and we are trying to confirm his condition,” Special Branch director Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said.

Wanndy, who also goes by the moniker Abu Hamzah Al-Fateh, was with a fellow Islamic State (IS) militant fighter who was reportedly killed during the attack in Ma’dan.

The news of Wanndy’s apparent passing was fuelled by a Facebook post by his wife, Nor Mahmudah Ahmad, 28, uploaded on Saturday.

His wife, who together with him had infiltrated into Syria in January 2014, posted a status which read:

“My dear fighter, finally it’s your time to go.

“I will remain here and take care of the responsibilities you have left behind.

“Although my heart has not been as strong as I expected, I accept it as fate.”

Fuzi said the authenticity of the post would also be scrutinised as rumours of it being a decoy planned by Wanndy started to emerge.

“Do not worry, we have our means to check on this,” he said.

It was reported that Wanndy had, as recent as last Wednesday, posted a social media update relating his close shave with death.

He related on Facebook how he and fellow fighters were pummelled with bullets after their car drove into opposing Kurdistan Workers’ Party territory last week.

The notorious figure first gained notoriety when he and a fellow Malaysian militant, identified as Mohd Faris Anuar, were seen in an IS propaganda video in 2015, where a Syrian man was beheaded.

He is also known as a master recruiter of Asian IS sympathisers, communicating with cells scattered around Southeast Asia.

It was reported that using mostly the Telegram instant messaging application, Wanndy kept in contact with cell leaders while dishing out instructions on methods to recruit more sympathisers.

He is said to have arranged for IS materials and weapons to be smuggled into countries of these cell leaders, with the purpose of carrying out attacks.

With the said skills, Wanndy remotely masterminded the first Malaysian IS attack on a pub in Puchong last June.

Four months before the attack, he had, through a video, threatened a similar incident would take place in Kuala Lumpur.

He is alleged to have handed down instructions to the now charged suspects, to hurl a grenade, which he provided, at the victims. Eight people were wounded in the attack.

In March, Wanndy was classified as a high-profile target for global law enforcement agencies, when he was listed in the United States Specially Designated Global Terrorist list.

Wanndy, who hails from Durian Tunggal, Malacca, and Nor Mahmudah, from Prai, Penang, have two daughters born in Syria.