Wanita Umno launches fund for tahfiz fire victims

Wanita Umno’s Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil said contributions for the tahfiz fire fund would be raised from among Wanita Umno members throughout country. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― Wanita Umno today launched a fund collection to assist Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah in Jalan Keramat Ujung here after a fire razed the centre and killed 24 people this morning.

The movement's chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil said contributions for the fund would be raised from among Wanita Umno members throughout country.

“For a start, the wing's contribution of RM5,000 will be handed over to the tahfiz's representative.

“It is hoped the contributions would help ease the burden of the next of kin and the centre's management,” she told reporters at the incident location here today.

There were 36 students and six teachers living in the tahfiz centre when fire broke out at 5.15am. ― Bernama