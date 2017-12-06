Wanita Umno division chief wants curfew for under 21-year-olds

The Wangsa Maju Wanita Umno division chief suggested the government create legislation that would effectively bar anyone under the voting age from stepping out from their home unsupervised between 10pm and 5am. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Datuk Noor Aieni Mohd Ali called today for a curfew to be imposed on everyone below the age of 21 in a bid to curb drug abuse and vice activities from spreading further among youths.

“We should have more stringent control over those below the age of 21 from allowing them to loiter late at night without adult supervision.

“Drug abuse is a thorn in the flesh that is destructive to the nation,” she said during her speech at her wing’s general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre here.

Noor Aieni who was debating a motion on education, religion, and social motion said curfew and supervision were needed to ensure teenagers and young adults would not be involved in activities that may lead to crime.

As examples, she listed hanging out at mamak shops, public parks and “merempit” — the latter a Malay term referring to motorcycle racing on public roads.

“I urge the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development to formulate a plan on how the law can be amended, as the curfew would also curb teenagers from being recruited into gangsterism and drug use.

“The family institution has to be strengthened. Though this may be difficult to be implemented, but this is the best way forward to guide the future generation from social ills and to raise them as a competitive nation in the challenging globalisation era,” she said.

The women’s wing had earlier debated a motion on politics and economy.