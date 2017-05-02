Wanita MIC wants apology now over chess tourney dress-code row

Wanita MIC claimed that those who found the preteen girl's dress to be 'seductive' were instead revealing their own paedophilic tendencies. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Kaushal KalKUALA LUMPUR, May 2 ― The organisers of the National Scholastic Chess Championship 2017 must not use its “investigation” to delay apologising to the girl who withdrew from the competition over a purported dress code, Wanita MIC said today.

Insisting there was nothing improper about the 12-year-old's attire, it also challenged the organisers to publish the dress code that was enforced during the tournament and clarify the controversy.

Wanita MIC also claimed that those who found the preteen girl's dress to be “seductive” were instead revealing their own paedophilic tendencies.

“How long does it take for organizer of the National Scholastic Chess Championship 2017 to finish their 'investigation' over the matter 'seductive' dress that forced a girl to withdraw from a chess championship?

“We now demand an immediate public apology from the organiser and tournament director. There is absolutely nothing wrong with her attire and should not have been made to feel embarrassed of herself,” Wanita MIC said in a statement.

The 12-year-old participant in the chess tournament held in Putrajaya from April 14 to 16 allegedly dropped out after its second round, purportedly after her knee-length black-and-red striped dress was deemed “seductive”.

The girl’s mother, Chin Wai Ling, claimed the chief arbiter had interrupted the game to object to the “inappropriate” dress, despite it not being “revealing”.

Chin further claimed that she was told “the school will not allow the children to use the hall if we were to turn up in a dress”, even though the World Chess Federation Laws of Chess only required participants to portray a “dignified appearance” without spelling out what can and cannot be worn.

She related that she called up the tournament director as her daughter only had dresses for the meet and the game was stopped late at night, giving her no chance to shop for a suitable alternative for the next day’s match that was scheduled to start at 9am.

She is seeking a public apology from the tournament director.