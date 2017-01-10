Wanita MCA wants criminal charges against Thaipusam spray-paint group

Wanita MCA chief Datuk Heng Seai Kie says merely asking won't prevent violence against women. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Wanita MCA called today for the prosecution of a group that threatened to spray-paint women dressed “inappropriately” for Thaipusam and demanded for its Facebook page to be shut down.

Wanita MCA chief Datuk Heng Seai Kie said merely asking the “violence advocates” to “pray instead of spray” would not prevent violence against women.

“If left unchecked, taking moral laws into one’s own hands can spiral into lawlessness with more battery and assaults against women, who are not only Hindu ladies donning their traditional costume, the sari, but also can expand to violence against females of different races professing other faiths whom the group deems as indecent,” Heng said in a statement.

“If the ‘Thaipusam Spraying Group’ believe the sari is offensive to the eyes, will they next jump into swimming pools, rampage on a beach or jump unto the stage of bodybuilding competitions and spray paint bodies deemed immodestly clad?” she added.

Heng characterised the Facebook group’s statements as seditious and threats to public security.

Selangor police reportedly said they were tracking down those behind the “Thaipusam Spraying Group”.

Women’s rights activist Sivananthi Thanenthiran posted on Facebook the history of the saree, explaining that the blouse and petticoat worn with the Indian dress were actually an English invention from the Victorian era, and that the saree was traditionally worn on its own on bare skin.