Wanita BN: More women candidates to contest GE14

Wanita Umno Vice-Chief Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said a list of potential candidates had been submitted to the BN leadership for consideration. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengLABUAN, July 14 — Wanita Barisan Nasional expects an increase in the number of women candidates contesting in the coming 14th General Election (GE14).

Those listed are of high calibre, qualified and have performed excellently in providing service to the people and most importantly, they are winnable candidates.

Wanita Umno Vice-Chief Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said a list of potential candidates had been submitted to the Barisan Nasional (BN) leadership for consideration.

“Certainly, in acknowledging women’s role in every aspect of life, government administration and in the party machinery, we hope the number will increase as compared to the previous election.

“We have reminded the state BN component party divisions nationwide to submit a list of potential candidates in line with the central leadership’s directive for finalisation process, and that it be done in stages,” she told reporters after hosting the Hari Raya Aidilfitri ‘open house’ here last night.

Azizah, who is also women, family and community development deputy minister, stressed the listed candidates were those who had been through the assessment process to ensure they were capable to become the people’s representative, not only for women but also the general public.

Nevertheless, she said, the final decision on the list of candidates rested on the BN central leadership.

She said the Wanita wing had set the target of 30 per cent quota among its members to be candidates in the coming polls, as it felt the time had come for them to pursue it, in line with the World Conference on Women's Beijing Declaration for Rights.

“However, that was only the quota decided in the Beijing Declaration for Rights, but if we are given more than that, there is nothing wrong with that.”

Azizah said the opportunity for more women to contest was timely, due to the hard work and commitment of the women wing’s in strengthening the BN component parties.

The Beaufort MP affirmed the women’s credibility in winning seats for the BN, amidst the anticipation that the GE14 would be the toughest general election ever. — Bernama