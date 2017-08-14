Wanita Amanah wants Muslim scholars to resolve incest

Wanita Amanah head Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said religious departments, mosques, religious officials and the media must be fully mobilised to tackle incest. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Wanita Amanah (Awan) urged today Muslim scholars to quit quarrelling on what was permitted in the faith and to think of ways to resolve incest instead.

Awan head Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud highlighted news reports on a father who was hit with 600 charges of raping and sodomising his 15-year-old daughter over two years and a 19-year-old Sarawakian who was allegedly raped by her father, grandfather and two uncles since she was 13.

“With full humility, I beg Muslim scholars, please stop fighting among yourselves on matters that rouse conflict and on what is allowed in religion. Society gets confused and they lose their guiding light when you all choose to ‘war’ among yourselves.

“If the polemic on giving illegitimate children the ‘bin Abdullah’ patronym dies down, I beg these expert Muslim scholars once again to together think of ways to prevent and to resolve the problem of incest,” Dr Siti Mariah said in a statement.

The Kota Raja MP said religious departments, mosques, religious officials and the media must be fully mobilised to tackle incest.

In cases of family rape, Dr Siti Mariah said a caring community, guarantees of safety, protection and counselling must be widely promoted to reassure victims.

“The community, mosque committees, village committees or resident associations, and schools should not just mind their own business because prevention like this requires their cooperation and it is the responsibility of all parties,” she said.