Wang Kelian victims’ kin can hope for closure with DNA databank

The DNA profiling was done on all the remains before they were buried. — Reuters file picPETALING JAYA, Dec 23 -- A DNA databank has been established by the authorities for the victims of Wang Kelian human trafficking scandal, New Straits Times reported today.

The daily said those who are unsure if their loved ones had fallen victim can request with the police for a test to be carried out by the Chemistry Department.

The matching DNA will be linked to serial numbers marked on the tombstones at the victims’ cemetery in Pokok Sena, Kedah.

The DNA profiling was done on all the remains before they were buried.

The European Rohingya Council ambassador to Malaysia Tengku Emma Zuriana Azmi was quoted saying the Rohingya next of kin could finally seek the closure they yearn with the DNA testing.

“They were not aware that the authorities had carried out DNA profiling of the victims.

“We will go on a roadshow to screen them and ascertain their stories to see if they have blood relations with the victims,” she said.

In May 2015 the remains of at least 100 foreigners, most of them believed to be Rohingya victims of human trafficking, were found in shallow unmarked graves in Wang Kelian.

This comes after Thai authorities found a series of mass graves and trafficking camps along the Thai-Malaysian border.