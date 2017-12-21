Wang Kelian case still open, Nur Jazlan says

Police discovered 139 graves of human trafficking victims in 28 detention camps deep in the jungle of Perlis near the Thai border in 2015. — Reuters picIPOH, Dec 21 — The case file of the 2015 human trafficking in Wang Kelian, Perlis is still open, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed explained, following renewed media reports.

The Pulai MP said the police are continuously seeking out those behind the incident, in what he considers the biggest crime against humanity in the country’s history

“We have not closed it because we want to find the perpetrators,” he told the New Straits Times (NST).

He said all existing information would be reviewed, and new leads would be considered as they come.

In the same report, Home Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was also quoted saying the investigations into the case would be revised.

“Those with direct or indirect involvement in the case will be made to pay for the crime,” he said.

The discovery of Wang Kelian death camps is considered among the worst instances of human trafficking in Malaysia.

Police discovered 139 graves of human trafficking victims in 28 detention camps deep in the jungle of Perlis near the Thai border that year.

The case was first reported by Malay Mail in 2015.

Yesterday, the NST team said they encountered difficulty in getting answers from the authorities, particularly top police officials whom they depicted as elusive and reluctant, even alleging that they were “stonewalled” in their pursuit of information.