Wan Junaidi: Three ‘grey’ areas in Tanjong Datu now turn ‘white’

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar says the three 'grey' areas in Tanjong Datu came about after there was a little confusion among the residents over the implementation of a project. ― Picture by KE Ooi LUNDU, Feb 11 ― Voters in the three “grey” areas which were identified before the nomination day for the Tanjong Datu state by-election now have turned “white”, said Barisan Nasional (BN) director for the by-election Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said the three “grey” areas, which could have swung in favour of the BN or opposition, came about after there was a little confusion among the residents over the implementation of a project.

“However, after being explained the residents have now understood,” he said in a press conference after officiating the Disaster Management Seminar organised by the Civil Defence Force here today.

On the BN's strategy during the remaining seven days campaign, he said the campaign would be continued with house-to-house visits to explain issues that the people should know.

Wan Junaidi, who is also Natural Resources and Environment Minister, said leaders of an ethnic group would campaign in areas of that particular community while the BN officials involved in the campaign would invite the people to go out to vote on the polling day on February 18.

When asked to comment on the needs for the state government to resolve matters related to the Native Customary Rights (NCR) land, especially on “Pemakai Menoa” (territorial domain) and “Pulau Galau” (communal forest reserve), Wan Junaidi said he was confident Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who led the committee, would find the best solution.

Earlier in his speech, he said roads leading to villages would be constructed once the Telok Melano-Sematan Road was completed.

He said the matter had been discussed with Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof who agreed to the plan.

The Telok Melano-Sematan Road would become a part of the Pan Borneo Highway once ready and would help the people living nearby, said Wan Junaidi.

He also welcomed the announcement of RM129 million allocation by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to implement a water supply project in the Tanjong Datu and Tasik Biru state seats. ― Bernama