Wan Azizah: No Anwar as PM? Never say never!

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference at the PKR Headquarters in Petaling Jaya on December 27, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, Dec 27 — PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail refused today to give up on having her husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the Opposition prime minister candidate, even as he continues to be behind bars.

Asked whether Pakatan Harapan is ready to give up on hope that the de facto Opposition Leader can never govern the country, Dr Wan Azizah expressed her defiance to a press conference here.

"What do you mean by never? Never say never!" she told a press conference.

Anwar is currently serving time for a sodomy conviction, and even if freed, would have to wait out a five-year period before being eligible to contest in elections.

Anwar who is now 69 years-old, would be almost 80 by the time he contests in elections again.

The Federal Court had on February 9 last year, upheld the Court of Appeal’s conviction of Anwar for sodomising his former political aide Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan in 2008.

The conviction effectively disqualified Anwar, with the then Permatang Pauh MP banned from contesting in an election for five years after his release.

Several Pakatan Harapan leaders have since suggested for an interim prime minister candidate while Anwar seeks a royal pardon, should the federal opposition coalition manages to capture Putrajaya.