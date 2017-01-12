Last updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 11:49 pm GMT+8

Wan Ahmad Rudirman appointed CEO of Terengganu Inc

Thursday January 12, 2017
09:39 PM GMT+8

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 12 — Terengganu Incorporated Sdn Bhd has appointed Dr Wan Ahmad Rudirman Wan Razak as its Group Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan 1, 2017.

He replaced Wan Zalizan Wan Jusoh who completed his tenure on Dec 31, 2016.

Wan Ahmad Rudirman has a long-standing career of 20 years in corporate restructuring and business turnaround, Terengganu Inc said in a statement to Bernama today.

He brings with him a wide range of experience and expertise to meet the challenges through a proven record of operational leadership, strategic development and financial management.

Prior to joining Terengganu Inc, Wan Ahmad Rudirman was group deputy chief executive officer/director of Selia Ekuiti Sdn Bhd following a string of senior leadership positions in prominent Malaysian companies.

They included acting chief operating officer/group general manager, group operation services of KUB Malaysia Bhd, and head, corporate strategy, group planning division of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd. ­— Bernama

