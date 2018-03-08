Waive stall rental for hawkers, Gerakan leader tells Penang

Penang Gerakan vice-chairman Oh Tong Keong speaks during a press conference at Bayan Baru Market March 8, 2018. — Pictures by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, March 8 — Penang Gerakan vice chairman Oh Tong Keong today urged the state government to waive stall rental fees for hawkers at council owned food courts here.

He said today marked the 10th year since Pakatan Harapan took over the administration of the state so it should give something back to the people.

“I’ve been approached by many hawkers asking me to help appeal for their stall rental fees to be reduced or waived as they were not making ends meet,” he said in a press conference today.

Oh said while the state government had announced a waiver of hawker licence fees under its Budget 2018 it is still not enough.

“Hawker licence fees is such a small negligible sum that it is not enough, waiving their stall rental costs would help them more,” he said.

Oh said this will also encourage the hawkers to reduce the prices of their food.

He appealed to the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) to consider waiving the stall rental fees for a year or even two years to help the hawkers.

Earlier, Oh handed out flowers to women in conjunction with International Women’s Day in Bayan Baru Market complex.

He said women should be treated equally and given equal chance in everything including in the field of politics.

A vendor admires the stalk of rose she received at the Bayan Baru Market complex, Penang, in conjunction with International Womens Day, March 8, 2018.

“We firmly believe in gender equality as evidenced by the 30 per cent female representation out of the 17 Penang Gerakan coordinators appointed,” he said.

He said five of the coordinators are women and they are Batu Lanchang coordinator Peggie Koo Pei Chee, Tanjung coordinator Datuk Ng Siew Lai, Bukit Tambun coordinator Hartini Tan, Machang Bubuk coordinator Ng Woan Shyan and Batu Kawan coordinator Jayanthi.

He appealed to all other organisations including political parties, government agencies, non-governmental organisations and the private sector to increase the number of female representation to at least 30 per cent.

“I hope we can all work together to reach this goal and stop gender discrimination,” he said.