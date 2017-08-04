Voters should learn from Bukit Katil experience, says former Melaka CM

Former Melaka chief minister Tan Sri Ali Rustam advised voters in areas held by the Opposition to use Bukit Katil as a lesson and to vote wisely in determining who would govern their area to ensure they were always protected.MELAKA, Aug 4 — Voters must learn from what happened in Bukit Katil as proof that the Opposition are only good at making promises to win votes in the general election, said former Melaka chief minister Tan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam.

He said after winning the parliamentary seat in the last general election with promises to take care of the people’s welfare, the Opposition elected representative failed to meet the people or help solve their problems

As such, he advised voters in areas held by the Opposition to use Bukit Katil as a lesson and to vote wisely in determining who would govern their area to ensure they were always protected.

“The voters must study the Opposition’s previous record in administering an area to see if they have fulfilled their promises so that history does not repeat itself.

“The Opposition are always making promises but they do not fulfill them.

“As in the case of Bukit Katil parliamentary constituency, there have been no development or progress,” he told reporters after a gotong-royong programme to repair houses in Bukit Katil, here yesterday.

In the last general election, Mohd Ali was defeated by Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin of PKR who won by a 5,447 majority vote.

The Bukit Katil member of parliament was only good at shouting slogans and making himself heard in the Dewan Rakyat but would not approach the people to listen or solve their problems.

He said this was in contrast to the Barisan Nasional (BN), the party leaders would always take care of people in their constituencies and those in the Opposition areas.

Mohd Ali said he received several complaints from people in Opposition areas that they had to suffer their fate as their problems were ignored and they were even told to seek help from BN elected representatives.

“BN has a clean and good track record in helping people and providing them with a variety of basic infrastructure We walk the talk unlike the Opposition and their empty promises.”

He said apart from making empty promises, the Opposition were always making false accusations against BN leaders to mislead the people. — Bernama