Voters gave us mandate for full term, Selangor MB says

BY RAM ANAND

Tuesday May 9, 2017
05:19 PM GMT+8

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said PKR, DAP and PAS have an obligation to complete the current term as the Selangor government. — Picture via Twitter.com/AzminAliSelangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said PKR, DAP and PAS have an obligation to complete the current term as the Selangor government. — Picture via Twitter.com/AzminAliSHAH ALAM, May 9 — PKR, DAP and PAS have an obligation to complete the current term as the Selangor government, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today.

Speaking to reporters here after attending an awards ceremony for state civil servants, Azmin said the voters had chosen the three parties to lead the state jointly.

“We were selected to work together, not fight with each other,” he said. “This is the mandate given to us and that should last for a full term.”

The state government’s stability is under scrutiny owing to PAS’s resolution to sever ties with PKR during its annual assembly last month. The motion must still be adopted by the Islamist party’s Syura Council before it becomes effective.

MORE TO COME

