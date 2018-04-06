Vote brighter future, instead of ‘dark and gloomy past’, Najib tells Malaysians

Najib stressed that the government had made good on its promises to bring change. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PETALING JAYA, April 6 — Malaysians can have a “bright future under the flag of BN”, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

In a national address aired “live” on TV1, Najib urged voters to turn their backs on a “dark and gloomy past” at the 14th general election and continue to support his Barisan Nasional coalition which has ensured political, economic and social stability for the past 60 years.

“We are on a journey of national transformation and we must not stop here. The world has changed and we must not step backwards or return to the dark and gloomy past.

“Instead Malaysians need to move forward, towards a more inclusive and comprehensive national transformation that will be bright with success,” he said in his speech announcing the dissolution of the 13th Parliament tomorrow, paving the way for GE14.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal Opposition pact is chaired by 92-year old Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who it has named as its prime ministerial candidate if it wins the polls.

If PH wins, Dr Mahathir who turns 93 on July 10 would possibly be the oldest head of government in the world.

The Kedah-born former prime minister’s 22-year-rule from 1981 to 2003 had been dogged by political and financial scandals.

Najib said his administration has delivered unparalleled development to the country, counting the National Transformation Programme, the Bumiputera Economic Transformation Roadmap and the National Blue Ocean Strategy among its achievements.

“It is clear that our hard work has produced results there has been the sweetness of success and we can be proud of our achievements in the face of adversity that has pushed us to be stronger and more mature.

“Not only have we weathered a turbulent global economic climate, we have in fact thrived with our Gross Domestic Product posting a growth of 5.9 per cent,” he said.

But Najib stressed that most importantly, the government had made good on its promises to bring change and was not engaged in the business of promising what could not be delivered.

“Politics is not about making promises. Inact politics is about making good what has been promised and keeping promises that have been made to the people,” he said.

“I can proudly say the government has, as of February 28, made good of 99.4 per cent of what it had promised the people.”