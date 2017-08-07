Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Volunteer culture to help handicapped elderly MRT passengers, says minister

Tools

Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim helping a disabled person use the facilities provided by MRT on the Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) line at Tun Razak Exchange MRT (TRX) station, August 7, 2017. —Bernama picDatuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim helping a disabled person use the facilities provided by MRT on the Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) line at Tun Razak Exchange MRT (TRX) station, August 7, 2017. —Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development plans to set up a volunteer service to help elderly and handicapped persons use the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) services.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said the service would ensure that MRT services which began operations last month, were elderly and handicapped-friendly.

“I am proposing to start a volunteer team. They can wear a vest and will help the target groups who do not know where to go to (when using the MRT).

“The service is still new to us, if these groups are helped, it would make their journey smoother,” she told reporters after taking a ride on the MRT with several elderly and handicapped persons from the Tun Razak Exchange station to the National Museum here today.

Riding with her on the MRT were eight senior citizens and 12 handicapped persons.

Rohani also expressed her satisfaction of the MRT services and hoped facilities for the handicapped at every station would be improved from time to time.

She said these improvements would allow these people to enjoy the MRT which Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak described as a world-class people’s infrastructure project.

She also urged the public to cooperate by not vandalising the MRT stations as it would not benefit anyone. — Bernama

