Vital to ensure good news reaches right ears, Najib tells BN

Najib voiced concern that his coalition's accomplishments risked being drowned out by the 'message of hate' spread by opposition rivals. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli PUTRAJAYA, April 4 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak wants a convincing victory in the general election to press on with his reforms, but is concerned this may be hindered if voters are not told of Barisan Nasional's (BN) many achievements and pledges.

“I want to be returned with a strong mandate so that I can make the various changes that this country needs.

“I want to be inclusive, give everyone a voice and to take part in the future of the country,” he said to senior editors during a special briefing in view of the launch of BN's election manifesto this Saturday.

The BN chairman expressed further concern that his coalition's accomplishments risked being drowned out by the “message of hate” spread by opposition rivals.

“We have actually done very well. Barisan has fulfilled all its promises made in the previous election.

“I have asked the Chief Secretary to the Government to draw up aĺl our rankings, from competitiveness to standards of living, to show how we well we have done.

“I want Malaysia to be among the best in the world. I will not settle for second best and I need a strong mandate to do this,” he added.

He hit out at Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for being a politician with “no class”, saying the latter made all sorts of wild accusations against BN and resorted to name calling.

“That is his style — taking things to the extreme. Look at what he did to (Datuk Seri) Anwar (Ibrahim) and Pak Lah (Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi).

“He attacked them to the extreme. He is so crude by dwelling in gutter politics. He has no class.”

Dr Mahathir sacked Anwar as his deputy prime minister in 1998 and went on to vilify the latter until their recent reconciliation.

Today, Najib revealed that the rift between Anwar and Dr Mahathir started when the former DPM began inquiring about deals that Dr Mahathir's children were getting from the government, especially Petronas.

“His sons got all sorts of deals, including bailouts, worth billions of ringgit and that was OK.

“If my son Ashman got a small contract, the whole world will be in an uproar,” he added.