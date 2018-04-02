Visit to Johor tomorrow shows Najib serious about people’s well-being, says MB’s Office

JOHOR BARU, April 2 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak's working visit to Johor tomorrow shows the Prime Minister's seriousness about the well-being of the people in the state.

In a statement issued today, the Media and Communications Unit of the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office said Najib was scheduled to officiate the ground-breaking ceremony of a mega project in the state which would benefit the people, especially Johoreans, as tabled in Budget 2016.

“The ground-breaking ceremony is for the Gemas-Johor Double Tracking Project in Jalan Kolam Air, Segamat.

“The project involves 192 kilometres of tracks with 11 stations, and is due to be completed by 2020,” the statement said.

The project involves three categories, namely the main stations in Segamat and Kluang, secondary stations in Labis, Bekok, Paloh, Rengam, Layang-layang, Kulai and Kempas Baru , as well as operations and goods stations in Genuang and Mengkibol.

Najib is also scheduled to launch the Muar Furniture Park (MFP) as well as the Bumiputera Furniture Entrepreneurship Scheme (SUPERBUMI) scheme in Bakri, Muar.

Later in the day, he is scheduled to attend a meet-the-people’s session and officiate the groundbreaking ceremony of the Bukit Mambai Johor Affordable Housing Scheme (RMMJ) in Labis.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin will also join in the programmes for Najib’s one-day visit to the state. — Bernama