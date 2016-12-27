Last updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:55 pm GMT+8

Viral video of boy losing penis in laser circumcision is real, cops confirm

Tuesday December 27, 2016
10:54 AM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Police have confirmed that the video clip that went viral on social media today showing a boy losing his penis when he was undergoing a laser circumcision procedure at a clinic in Kajang was true.

Kajang district police chief ACP Othman Nanyan who confirmed the matter said several witnesses had been summoned to have their statements recorded and to help investigations.

“No arrests have been made so far and the case is being investigated under Section 338 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt rashly or negligently by an act which endangers life or the personal safety of others. 

“Offenders can be jailed for up to two years or fined up to RM2,000 or both, if convicted,” he said when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama

