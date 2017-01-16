Villager claims skeleton belongs to his son, police say

KOTA BARU, Jan 16 — The skeleton found buried in a 0.5m hole in Kampung Lepan Rambai, Jeram Linang, Pasir Puteh yesterday, is believed to be that of a villager’s son.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Dr Ab Rahman Ismail said a villager claimed the skeleton was that of his son, based on the teeth and the amulet around the neck.

“The villager, Saudi Hussin, (in his) 50s, said the skeleton was that of his son, Adam, 21, who last met him in September 2016,” he told reporters here, today.

Saudi, who lived in Gong Chenok, Pasir Puteh, said his son lived in Thailand before moving back to Kelantan in 2013.

Fracture marks were found on the skull but police could not determine whether it was the cause of death or an old injury due to a road accident.

“The police will seek the assistance of forensic specialists to examine the skeleton,” said Ab Rahman.

The skeleton was found by a rubber tapper who detected a strong stench from a hole believed to be dug by wild dogs, at 11am yesterday. — Bernama