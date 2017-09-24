Vietnamese woman falls to her death at Imbi monorail station

The victim was said to have jumped off the third floor of the station, located along Jalan Imbi.KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — A Vietnamese woman was reported dead after falling from the third floor of a Jalan Imbi monorail station today.

The Star reported that the incident was reported to the police around 1.22pm, according to Dang Wangi OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Sukri Kaman.

According to Mohd Sukri, the victim, a Vietnamese national, was in her 20s and had entered the country Sept 10.

The victim’s remains have been sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital while investigations are being carried out to identify her cause of death.

Police have classified the incident as sudden death, stating no criminal elements had been found.