Vietnamese nationals detained for illegally catching sea cucumber

PASIR PUTEH, Feb 7 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a boat with four Vietnamese for illegally catching sea cucumber in Malaysian waters yesterday.

MMEA Eastern Region director, First Admiral (Maritime) Datuk Mamu Said Alee said the boat’s skipper and fishermen, aged between 25 and 44, were picked about 38.2 nautical miles off Tok Bali beach at 1.40pm.

“Checks on the men revealed that they did not have valid identification documents and work permits,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Mamu said the boat was taken to the MMEA Vessel Detention Centre in Tok Bali to facilitate the investigation under the Fisheries Act 1985. — Bernama