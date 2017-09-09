Vida to market customised LV bags for fans

Datuk Seri Dr Hasmiza Othman is the proud owner of over 100 customised LV handbags of which the public has had a glimpse of through photos on her Instagram account. — Picture by Choo Choy MayJAKARTA, Sept 9 ― Cosmetics mogul Datuk Seri Dr Hasmiza Othman has announced her collaboration with designer brand, Louis Vuitton (LV) to come up with her own line of handbags, known as the DSV-LV.

The millionaire entrepreneur, better known as Datuk Seri Vida or DSV, said the customised designs would be made available for the Southeast Asian market by next year.

“Some people have accused me of showing off my wealth.But, the truth is, it is a form of promotion, a teaser of what is to come.

“Everyone knows how much I love my handbags, but I do not have the capacity to come up with my own line yet, as making handbags is not my forte. So for now, it will be a collaboration with LV,” she told the Malaysian press here, after an interview with V Radio FM yesterday.

Vida said that she loved customised and limited edition handbags due to their uniqueness and rarity, as well as, the high resale value.

“I will make the designs beautiful, rare and unique, especially for my fans in Southeast Asia. The bags must have ‘bling’ and sling,” she told listeners during her interview on the station’s “Bangun Pagi” segment.

Vida is in Jakarta to further promote her cosmetics line to the Indonesian market, as well as for the launch of her book at the Indonesia International Book Fair tomorrow.

Her book, I AM ME: Rahsia Niaga DS Vida is published by the Malaysian Institute for Translation and Books (ITBM). It is available for purchase through the ITBM website, itbm.com.my. ― Bernama