Vida: I was once courted to be lawmaker

Datuk Seri Dr Hasmiza Othman, better known as Dr Vida, speaks during an interview in Kuala Lumpur, January 8, 2016. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Cosmetics mogul Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman has claimed that she was once “proposed” to represent a political party, and contest in an election.

The millionaire entrepreneur, popularly known as Vida, said she had however rejected the offer due to the high commitment of being a politician or an elected representative.

“I was verbally approached... but I didn’t want it because I cannot give the commitment.

“Even the time I have now is not enough, I would need to split myself in two,” Vida was reported saying in a Facebook interview with Sinar Harian yesterday.

She did not name the political party.

Vida said another factor that kept her away from politics was her view that she lacked leadership characteristics.

“I don't have that leadership, and I am already very busy. If we look at the politicians, their schedule is very packed and I don't want that,” Vida was quoted saying.

In December last year, Vida was fined RM80,000 by the Ipoh Sessions Court after she pleaded guilty to 16 counts of failing to submit statements for the Goods and Services Tax. The charges were dropped in March this year after she paid the RM4.3 million in arrears.