Vida claims spent RM1m on new music video, including RM400k ring

The image of Vida bathing in a pool of cash has drawn criticism from social media users. — Instagram screengrabKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Cosmetics millionaire Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman claimed she spent RM1 million on her latest music video in which she “bathes” in a tub of cash and sports a ring purportedly costing RM400,000.

Hasmiza, or commonly called Vida, said the sum was for the purchase of custom-made jewellery including the ring, RM180,000 for the video's production cost, and almost RM100,000 to buy the equipment used in the video clip.

"The butterfly ring that I wore cost RM400,000. Because I wanted a butterfly concept, that ring was ordered, later if anyone is interested, I will auction as that is not a normal ring," she was quoted as saying by local daily Utusan Malaysia.

The second music video for her single I Am Me is directed by local director Ghaz Abu Bakar, with Vida saying that she had thought of the storyline before sharing it with the director for it to be realised in the video.

Fending off criticism over screenshots of the luxurious bath that she insists was not meant to show off, Vida said it was intended to inspire them to work hard and also to reach global standards like pop star Taylor Swift.

"It can be said that almost 90 per cent of netizens criticise me as they do not understand with the concept I wish to highlight. Each time I do something, there must be a target. For the video clip directed by Ghaz Abu Bakar, I want it to achieve international standards like the singer Taylor Swift.

"Actually I have planned to do such a video clip since two months ago when the song I Am Me was launched, unexpectedly the concept that I thought of has been used by Taylor Swift first. If she bathes in diamonds, I will bathe in money. I don't know if she was criticised like me," she was also quoted saying by the paper.