‘Very technical’: Home minister passes buck on beer fest blanket ban to IGP

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was asked for comments today over the sudden move by authorities this year to refuse green light to beer festivals in the Klang Valley. — Bernama picBANGI, Oct 1 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has tasked the police today to handle matters involving a proposed blanket ban on beer festivals in the country.

Citing the issue as “very technical” and involves the operational side of matter, the home minister said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun is better equipped to deal with queries regarding it.

“This is a very technical and operational question. I think you should address the question to my IGP,” he told the media today.

Zahid was asked for comments today over the sudden move by the authorities this year to refuse green light to beer festivals in the Klang Valley, beginning with the fifth annual Better Beer Festival this year, originally scheduled to be held in Publika.

The event which has been happening for several years received opposition from Islamist party PAS, leading to its abrupt cancellation by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

DBKL however denied that the move was motivated by PAS’ pressure, citing security issues instead.

Fuzi then later said the event aimed to promote craft beers might be “sabotaged” by militants, in addition to inviting chaos from the mob who would oppose the event.

Earlier today, national news wire Bernama reported that the police will also not approve a permit for a German food and beverage party, scheduled to be held at a supermarket in Klang on October 12 and 13.

North Klang district police chief, ACP Mazelan Paijan reportedly said this was because the event, “Centro German F&B Party”, would serve alcohol beverages to guests.

His statement came after Selangor DAP vice-chairman Datuk Teng Chang Khim, who is also state investment, industry and trade, small and medium industries and transportation committee chairman, said that the Klang municipal council and the police had approved the event.