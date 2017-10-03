‘Very entertaining’, minister says of Syed Saddiq’s alleged RM5m bribe offer

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has challenged Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who claimed he was offered a RM5 million bribe, to report the matter to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The Star Online quoted the MCA deputy president as saying that the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth chief’s allegation was “just another political gimmick” just before the 14th general election.

“I would read it as an entertainment news. Very entertaining.

“If this young man has the evidence, he should just report it to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the authorities,” Wee, who is minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, reportedly said.

The PPBM Youth chief said yesterday he will forego an Oxford University scholarship valued at RM400,000, after he was allegedly offered RM5 million to pursue this.

The former national debater alleged that the sum was inducement for him to leave the country ahead of the general election and to slander PPBM leaders such as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Syed Saddiq named an individual employed by Putrajaya as the person responsible, but this may not be published for legal reasons.

Former PPBM vice-president Datuk Hamidah Osman has said she is considering legal action against Syed Saddiq for claiming she was offered a similar bribe to quit the party.