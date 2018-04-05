VEP to commence end of April, says deputy transport minister

Datuk Abdul Aziz Kaprawi said the VEP system was undergoing test with ‘Touch and Go e-Wallet’ for the cashless payment of the road charge. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 5 ― The implementation of Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) on all foreign registered vehicles entering Malaysia via Johor Causeway and Linkedua Highway will begin at the end of this month.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Abdul Aziz Kaprawi said the VEP system was undergoing test with “Touch and Go e-Wallet” for the cashless payment of the road charge.

“Implementation of the VEP system involved modifications, infrastructure installation and development of the Road Transport Department (JPJ), Police and Customs integrated system.

“Apart from that, the coordination procedures among agencies at the border checkpoints needed to be finalised before the implementation of VEP,” he was replying a question by Anuar Abdul Manap (BN-Sekijang) during question time at Dewan Rakyat.

Among others, Anuar asked when would be VEP would ready for full implementation.

Abdul Aziz said VEP which used radio frequency identification detection (RFID) integrated with cashless payment system Touch'n Go would also be implemented in the Malaysia-Thailand border this year.

In this regard, Abdul Aziz said the ministry proposed to implement RFID technology which could detect clone vehicles and identify outstanding summonses on local vehicles early next year.

“The government is discussing with Touch 'n Go to provide free RFID tags to the people,” he said when replying to a supplementary question by Anuar on the implementation of RFID for local vehicles.

Meanwhile replying to a supplementary question by Datuk Noor Ehsanuddin Mohd Harun Narrashid (BN-Kota Tinggi) on the traffic at Johor Causeway and Linkedua Highway, Abdul Aziz said about 450,000 vehicles from Singapore used both entries involving a monthly Road Charge (RC) collection of RM150 million. ― Bernama