Vehicle plunges into drain killing three siblings

KUANTAN, Dec 23 — Three siblings were killed when the multi-purpose vehicle they were travelling in skidded and plunged into a drain at Jalan Kuantan-Pekan, near Kampung Batu Putih here at 5.45am today.

The victims were Wan Nor Afifah Wan Mohd Kamaruzzaman, 28, Wan Nor Athirah, 27, and Wan Muhammad Mahathir Rafiqi, 14, who were believed to be travelling home to Kampung Padang Lalang Binjai, Kemaman, Terengganu from Melaka.

In the accident their aunt Salma Ibrahim, 58, and her daughter Nurul Aliyani Zawawi, 25, were also injured and sent for treatment at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here.

A relative who wanted to remain anonymous when met at the HTAA Forensic Department said the victims were in Melaka to visit relatives after sending off their parents and a younger sister at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Thursday to perform umrah.

“Nurul Aliyani who managed to get out of the vehicle after several hours in the drain contacted me at 7am to inform about the incident.

“It was heartbreaking when she told me that the siblings had died. I don’t know how to relay this sad news to their parents in Makkah,” she said.

Pahang Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Noor Yusof Ali confirmed the accident. — Bernama