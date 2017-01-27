Vegetable seller from Myanmar sentenced to death for drug trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — A vegetable seller from Myanmar was sentenced to death by the High Court here after finding him guilty of trafficking 1.98kg of Cannabis.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Nordin Hassan sentenced Nur Alam Mohd Hussain, 29, after the defence failed to raise any reasonable doubts against the charges brought against him.

The accused was charged with the offence at a Petronas Service Station in Jalan Kuching, here at about 6.50pm on Nov 17, 2015 under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and sentenced under Section 39B(2) of the same Act which carries the mandatory death sentence.

The prosecution led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ezrene Zakariah produced five witnesses while the defence led by K A Ramu brought in four witnesses. — Bernama