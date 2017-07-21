Varsity students say anti-corruption module will be a burden

The idea for the module, mooted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission as an elective subject for university students, is aimed at strengthening anti-corruption awareness. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The government’s plan to introduce an anti-corruption module in local universities appears to have hit resistance even before its rollout.

Universiti Sains Malaysia student president Mohd Hazim Abdul Manaf criticised the proposal as an unnecessary burden to undergraduates, Malay daily Berita Harian reported today.

“There is no need to the extent of having a [new] course because even today, undergraduates are already burdened with mandatory courses which they must take in university,” he was quoted saying.

The idea for the module, mooted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as an elective subject for university students, is aimed at strengthening anti-corruption awareness.

A recent survey by the Integrity Institute of Malaysia showed a high number of undergraduates, or one in three, felt it was acceptable to receive gifts in cash or kind in return for services rendered, acts which would otherwise be considered a form of corruption.

MACC public education director Datuk Abdul Samat Kasah was reported saying the proposed module has been under discussion since last year, with Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh in favour of it.

Abdul Samah was further reported saying the MACC will help formulate the module, guidelines and kit as well as the overall content of the subject, while the teaching process will be left fully to the universities.

He indicated that the module will be introduced soon, though no timeline was given for its rollout.