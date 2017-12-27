Varsity student nabbed for alleged molest of friend

Perak Tengah district police chief Superintendent Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the male friend who is the same age as the purported victim was arrested at about 3am following the filing. — Reuters picSERI ISKANDAR, Dec 27 — A 22-year-old university undergraduate here filed a police report against a “friend” accusing him of molesting her yesterday.

Perak Tengah district police chief Superintendent Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the male friend who is the same age as the purported victim was arrested at about 3am following the filing.

“The victim is a first-year mechanical engineering student while the suspect is a final year student studying in the same course,” Mohamad Zainal said today.

The senior policeman said the woman related that the male friend had invited her to a study session at their university’s chancellor’s complex yesterday.

“After picking up the woman, the suspect told her he wanted to go to a convenience store and headed towards Batu Gajah.

“The woman got suspicious as soon as she got into the suspect’s car as he began to utter foul words,” he said, adding that the woman said she was forced to perform lewd acts throughout the journey and was later sent back to their campus.

He said police learnt the two met each other through the popular photo-sharing app Instagram in August.

Police are investigating the case under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 10 years, or a fine or caning.