Validity period for vehicle inspection to be extended to six months, minister says

Wednesday October 4, 2017
07:29 AM GMT+8

Liow said the ministry agreed to extend the period after receiving a proposal from the Federation Of Motor And Credit Companies Association Of Malaysia (FMCCAM). ― Bernama picLiow said the ministry agreed to extend the period after receiving a proposal from the Federation Of Motor And Credit Companies Association Of Malaysia (FMCCAM). ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Puspakom’s validity period for vehicle inspection will soon be extended from the current 30 days to six months, says Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

He said the matter was to facilitate the processes of purchasing and transfer of ownership of used vehicles.

He said in principle, the ministry agreed to extend the period after receiving a proposal from the Federation Of Motor And Credit Companies Association Of Malaysia (FMCCAM).

“I will direct the Road Transport Department director-general to review and approve the matter immediately to be enforced,” he said after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the FMCCAM, Singapore Vehicles Traders Association and the Association of Used Car Thailand.

Liow said his ministry would also look into the agreement between the government and Puspakom from the legal aspect and its implication in implementing the matter.

He said the matter need not be referred to the Cabinet as it was under the jurisdiction of the ministry. — Bernama

