Vaccination for dogs in 10 locations

41 new bite cases were reported today, bringing the number to 1,383 cases in Sarawak.. — Bernama picKUCHING, Aug 2 — The Dog Vaccination Programme to curb the spread of rabies has been held in 10 locations in Bau, Padawan and Gedong today, said a statement from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat.

They were Kampung Gumbang and Kampung Padang Pan in Bau, Kampung Stubot, Kampung Sidunuk, Kampung Simeru, Kampung Annah Rais, Kampung Sadir, Kampung Semuti and Kampung Sebuang in Padawan and TH Plantation in Gedong.

"So far, 24,303 animals have been vaccinated comprising 16,663 dogs, 7,595 cats and 45 other animals."

The Sarawak Veterinary Services Department (JPVS) had conducted 144 rabies awareness campaigns in villages and schools in the affected areas and attended by 28,739 people.

"JPVS and the Local Authority Council led by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing Sarawak will continue to monitor dogs and cats in order to curb the spread of rabies. Sampling for rabies will be intensified.”

The secretariat said 41 new bite cases were reported today in Serian (13), Sri Aman (4), Kuching (22) and Samarahan (2), bringing the number of dog bite cases to 1,383 cases since April 1. — Bernama