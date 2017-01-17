UUM International School to offer local curriculum

ALOR STAR, Jan 17 — Universiti Utara Malaysia International School (UUMIS) will begin offering local curriculum beginning next year, said UUM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Seri Dr Mohamed Mustafa Ishak.

He said the local curriculum would prepare local students in the school for the Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) examination.

“Although we only have Malaysian students who are expected to take the UPSR, we will be providing the curriculum as we do not want them to be left out,” he said at a programme held in conjunction with the second year of UUMIS here today.

Also present was UUMIS ambassador Zain Saidin, a local actor who plays the role of Mr Middleton in the “Oh My English” programme.

Mohamed Mustafa said UUMIS was currently following the internationally-recognised Cambridge curriculum with the consent of the Education Ministry and Cambridge, in its mission to become an acknowledged international school.

He said UUMIS had access to a modern curriculum and was on par with the best international schools throughout the world. — Bernama