Utusan: Forum fracas caused by unease towards Dr M

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gives a speech during the ‘Nothing 2 Hide 2.0’ forum in Shah Alam August 13, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 ― The ruckus at the “Nothing to Hide 2.0” forum, that also included flares being thrown, was the result of certain quarters’ lost of faith in Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Utusan Malaysia has alleged.

Writing under the Awang Selamat pseudonym, the Umno-owned newspaper’s editors claimed that the former prime minister had lost respect among the public, and the protest was a message for him to stop politicking.

“Seeing the situation there, it is clear that certain parties have lost respect towards Dr Mahathir so much so that he was the target of objects being thrown.

“The discontentment towards the former leader cannot be hidden anymore. Take a hint, no need to get excited with politicking,” it said today.

The column went on to say that despite previous incidences like chairs being thrown at political events, this was the first time flares were used.

It added that the fracas would lead to “gangster politics” which is unhealthy for the nation's political culture.

The “Nothing to Hide 2.0” forum in Shah Alam on Sunday featuring Dr Mahathir, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman, was disrupted by some people who set off flares and threw shoes towards the stage, leading to a mass brawl.

Three youths were reportedly remanded for four days in an investigation under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 in connection to rioting and possession of weapons.