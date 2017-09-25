Utusan: Azmin bowing to DAP by opening doors to beer fest

Utusan Malaysia’s editors said Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was behaving overboard by supporting something that allegedly has been opposed Muslims. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Umno-owned daily Utusan Malaysia has slammed Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today for not rejecting any beer festival to be held in the state, claiming he appeared to be kowtowing to ally DAP.

Writing under the collective pseudonym of Awang Selamat, its editors said Azmin was behaving overboard by supporting something that allegedly has been opposed Muslims.

“The reason given by him is quite shallow because the festival has been opposed by Muslims as it does not respect Islam as the official religion. Even though Azmin wants to give and take, do not go overboard.

“Azmin should not throw words around as he’s decision would appear that he is bowing to the demands of DAP leaders that have opposed the festival’s banning,” Awang wrote.

The editors also said Azmin should follow the police’s orders and not allow the festival to be held at all.

DBKL rejected an application from Mybeer (M) Sdn Bhd to organise the Better Beer Festival 2017 scheduled next month at a shopping centre, following objections from Islamist party PAS who claimed the event encouraged immorality.

The police then claimed the beer festival had to be cancelled because it could be a target for militants. MCA also claimed the event was banned for security, not religious reasons.

The craft beer event had previously been held in Malaysia annually for the past five years since 2012.

Azmin has since said yesterday that the organiser should comply with all regulations set by the local authorities if it intends to relocate the venue of the festival to Selangor.

He said the state government’s stand was to respect the customs and cultures of the races which formed the people of Malaysia. Nevertheless, the law must be obeyed, he added.