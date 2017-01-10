UTP launches new research and development building

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh being briefed during his visit to the Universiti Teknologi Petronas R&D Building. UTP Vice Chancellor Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Hashim is seen second left. — Bernama picSERI ISKANDAR, Jan 10 — Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) today launched its new RM100 million Research and Development (R&D) building at its main campus here.

The building that houses 65 laboratories and offices as well as is capable of accommodating up to 550 researchers and staff at one time was launched by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

UTP’s Vice-Chancellor Datuk Ir Dr Abdul Rahim said with the investment by Petroleum Research Fund, the building is intended to further catalyse and encourage its researchers to conduct world class research. Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) R&D Building is officially opened by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh in Seri Iskandar, Perak, in conjunction with UTP’s 20th Anniversary, January 10, 2017. — Bernama pic

“As a higher learning institution, UTP remains committed to its vision in becoming a leader in technology education and a centre for creativity and innovation,” he said in his welcoming remarks at the official opening of the building.

Abdul Rahim added that the two new buildings marked UTP’s foray into world-class leading-edge research and the beginning of the exploration of the university R&D enclave or Research Park.

“The new R&D building is the university’s testament and commitment to spur quality research and new innovation. It demonstrates our determination towards consolidating and strengthening our R&D efforts,” he said.

Abdul Rahim noted that the four-storey building with 21,225 square metres is designed to be compliant with the Green Building Index Certification and will be occupied by two UTP Mission Oriented Researchers namely Carbon Dioxide Management and Enhanced Oil Recovery.

He added that the Malaysian Innovation Agency has also established an office at the building in a move to expand its footprint in major regions in the country to drive its vision of creating an innovation-led economy.

Abdul Rahim said the building is in-line with the objective of establishing the UTP R&D Park which is to encourage intense industrial collaborations strategic partnership with various industries and organisation.

Elaborating further, Abdul Rahim said another important feature is the solar panels that was installed on the roof which will be used for research in renewable energy and to generate electricity for the building’ consumption.

The area between both buildings was covered by an overhanging roof to accept large research facilities such as pilot plants and flow loops to provide opportunities for pilot-scale testing and large-scale prototyping for the industries. — Bernama