UTM names its international business school after banker, Azman Hashim

Ambank Group chairman, Tan Sri Azman Hashim, gestures during the inauguration of the Azman Hashim International Business School at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) in Kuala Lumpur March 15, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) has given special recognition to Ambank Group chairman, Tan Sri Azman Hashim, by naming its International Business School after the prominent corporate figure.

UTM vice-chancellor, Prof Datuk Ir Dr Wahid Omar said the business school, established in 1997, was now known as the Azman Hashim International Business School in recognition of Azman’s contribution to the university’s academic development.

“Before this, with Tan Sri Azman’s concern and social responsibility over academic development and expansion in this country, Yayasan Azman Hashim had agreed to channel RM30 million to the UTM Education Endowment Fund (UEEF), with an annual payment of RM5 million, beginning 2016.

“This fund is for assisting UTM students who face financial problems and for the university’s academic development,” he said at the launch of the new name for the international business school, which was officiated by secretary-general of the Higher Education Ministry, Tan Sri Noorul Ainur Mohd Nur.

Met by reporters after the launching ceremony, Azman said the contribution was part of his social responsibility in developing the education industry.

“I am thankful to UTM for naming its business school after me. My foundation places importance on education and our contribution to UTM is for the university’s academic development.

“I hope my contribution could set an example for others to do something which could assist those in need,” he said.

Azman also suggested that more parties in the private sector come forward to assist universities that needed funds.

At the today’s ceremony, Ambank Islamic Berhad (Ambank Islamic) and UTM also officially partnered to enable JomPAY to serve as a channel to contribute into the UTM Education Endowment Fund. — Bernama